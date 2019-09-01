Fdx Advisors Boosted Its Analog Devices Com (ADI) Stake by $1.81 Million as Stock Price Rose; Roundview Capital Trimmed Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.60 Million

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH FX STRATEGIST KAMAL SHARMA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination suit that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York state court, according to a lawyer representing him; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Sued for Refusing Job to Dreamer Raised in U.S; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – Markets not panicking yet over trade war threat – BAML

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 350.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 17,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 22,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 4,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.83. About 1.40M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0.07% or 5.36 million shares. Brandes Invest Prtn Lp has invested 2.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aspiriant Limited Liability owns 36,605 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ruggie Cap Grp Inc has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 1.99% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 19,873 shares. Cahill Incorporated holds 0.11% or 9,396 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd reported 0.11% stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Llc holds 1.38M shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested 0.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smead Mngmt reported 3.12M shares. Blackrock has invested 0.7% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 148,212 were reported by Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corporation. Financial Architects has 3,200 shares. Canal Communication reported 160,000 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,056 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) by 15,231 shares to 2,012 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 309,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE).