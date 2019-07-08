Fcg Advisors Position in Celgene Com (CELG) Trimmed by $524,990 as Stock Value Rose; Dana Investment Advisors Raised Its Nasdaq (NDAQ) Position by $312,417

Fcg Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fcg Advisors Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20M, down from 187,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fcg Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $93.14. About 950,509 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 17/04/2018 – Lycera Presents Clinical Safety and Dose Selection Results for First-in-class RORgamma Agonist Candidate LYC-55716 at the 2018; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Departure Of President And Chief Operating Officer Scott A. Smith; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI); 10/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,275 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 17,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $101.16. About 221,845 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 16/03/2018 – Supermicro® Receives Nasdaq Staff Determination Letter; Has Requested Hearing Before Hearings Panel; 08/03/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Uveal and Cutaneous Melanoma Patients in Phase 1 Cohort Expansions with Pegzilarginase; 16/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 18.47 Points (0.25%); 27/03/2018 – Sauce Labs Recognized by as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Mobile Testing and Digital Quality; 17/04/2018 – Black Knight Recognized as One of Housing Finance lndustry’s Most Innovative Technology Companies by HousingWire’s 2018 HW Tech100; 23/03/2018 – CONVERGEONE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES IMPORTANT INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ITS WARRANTS AND POSSIBLE DELISTING OF ITS WARRANTS FROM THE NASDAQ CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – ASX/NASDAQ Announcement; 21/05/2018 – Nasdaq Presenting at Conference May 29; 06/03/2018 – Nemaura Medical to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.50 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Co Il reported 321,925 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. General Amer Investors reported 55,000 shares. 17,750 are owned by Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Broderick Brian C reported 2,280 shares. Everence Cap has 19,549 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,346 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 18,699 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 0.11% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 26,475 shares. Moreover, Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 61,253 shares. 603,710 were reported by Halcyon Ltd Partnership. Whitnell And has invested 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.05% or 674,999 shares. Regent Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Fcg Advisors Llc, which manages about $302.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) by 23,453 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $47.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Admiral Fds 500 Grth Idx F (VOOG) by 4,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Bulshs 2023 Cb.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,332 shares to 17,891 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 18,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,781 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $993,517 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk invested 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 575,149 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group. Leavell Investment Mngmt Inc invested 0.11% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 3,000 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Inc invested in 2.01% or 302,339 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin reported 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Amica Mutual Insur has 0.04% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Synovus Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 1,850 shares. Hartford Inv has 12,722 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 2,398 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 108,035 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny accumulated 60,367 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.27% stake. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 74,647 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Inc has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).