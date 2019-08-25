Fcg Advisors Has Decreased Its Celgene Com (CELG) Holding by $524,990; Market Value Declined; Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake Held by Arosa Capital Management Lp

Fcg Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fcg Advisors Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20M, down from 187,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fcg Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65M shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ABOUT $8.45, WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANS TO EXECUTE A $2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s: Celgene’s Accelerated Share Repurchase Credit Negative; 11/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26; 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 315.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 447,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 590,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.83 million, up from 142,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 161.55% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16

Fcg Advisors Llc, which manages about $302.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Extend Mkt Etf (VXF) by 8,102 shares to 260,438 shares, valued at $30.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Bulshs 2022 Cb by 16,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Grwt Etf (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc by 232,700 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pure Acquisition Corp by 425,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,000 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).