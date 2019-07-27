Fcg Advisors Has Decreased Celgene Com (CELG) Position by $524,990; Target Com (TGT) Holder Todd Asset Management Has Raised Position

Fcg Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fcg Advisors Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20 million, down from 187,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fcg Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.57 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – Tis the Season for the Reason to Visit Tuolumne County’s Yosemite for Nearly 30 Days of Christmas; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securit; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG); 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 21,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 205,766 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.52M, up from 184,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 5.01M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Tech (NASDAQ:STX) by 340,827 shares to 66,700 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 376,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 929,234 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated stated it has 1,100 shares. Schroder Investment Group Inc accumulated 174,854 shares. Twin Secs holds 12.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 240,368 shares. Stonebridge reported 2,132 shares stake. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Thomasville Bankshares holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 32,437 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,025 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc owns 2,984 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Company holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 36,803 shares. Moreover, Gam Holding Ag has 0.78% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Virtu Financial Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 17,893 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy & Assoc invested in 4,900 shares. Advent Capital Management De holds 0.06% or 28,000 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 836,772 shares. Mariner Llc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.