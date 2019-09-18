Fca Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Pagerduty (PD) Shorts Increased By 22.42%

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) had an increase of 22.42% in short interest. PD’s SI was 2.74M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.42% from 2.24M shares previously. With 718,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)’s short sellers to cover PD’s short positions. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 126,122 shares traded. PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fca Corp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 145.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fca Corp acquired 2,918 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Fca Corp holds 4,918 shares with $659,000 value, up from 2,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 7.62M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 7.68% above currents $137.73 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Friday, July 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy”. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Family Trust Com holds 0.12% or 2,200 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.96% or 361,096 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 1.77 million shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability has 5.23M shares for 5.93% of their portfolio. Vanguard accumulated 3.09% or 613.01M shares. White Pine Investment accumulated 54,864 shares. Bellecapital Int Ltd reported 8,399 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Benedict Fincl Advsr Inc invested in 4.61% or 82,510 shares. Howe Rusling holds 123,556 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,338 shares. Filament Limited Com invested in 1.74% or 40,837 shares. Fcg Advsrs has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlantic Union National Bank stated it has 117,815 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stephens Ar accumulated 400,629 shares.

More notable recent PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PagerDuty -6.8% despite beats, upside FY view – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PagerDuty Stock Dropped 13% This Morning – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why PagerDuty, Domo, and Slack Technologies Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PAGERDUTY, INC. (PD) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Market Breaks Its IPO Fever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It currently has negative earnings. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support divisions.