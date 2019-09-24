Fca Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Sysco (SYY) Stock Declined While Riverhead Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 13,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 136,140 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.63M, up from 123,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.61. About 2.40 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Fca Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fca Corp bought 2,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 21,089 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, up from 18,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fca Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 4.74 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 181,417 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md stated it has 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mirae Asset Invs Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 60,867 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 0.01% or 531,775 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 10.76M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Montecito Bancorporation has 4,020 shares. Scotia holds 0.04% or 42,564 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.08% stake. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.28% or 14,229 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Advsrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,583 shares. Lincoln reported 3,456 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 11,548 shares to 17,701 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,173 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horan Capital Advsr Lc holds 15,434 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 1.01% or 54,055 shares. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation owns 13.00M shares or 100% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Communications has 28,857 shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. New Vernon Invest Ltd Co holds 0.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,241 shares. Professional Advisory Incorporated reported 135,156 shares. Wade G W Inc accumulated 154,033 shares. Gfs Advsr Lc holds 35,551 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,303 shares. Capital Intll has 22.00 million shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. 2,100 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding. Investec Asset Management Limited accumulated 4.32 million shares. Nuwave Management Limited Co reported 3,548 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.54 million shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Group Incorporated holds 96,524 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio.