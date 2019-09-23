Fca Increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Lowered Electronic Arts (EA) Position

Fca Corp increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 33.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fca Corp acquired 2,454 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Fca Corp holds 9,801 shares with $1.37M value, up from 7,347 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $238.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.39. About 3.07 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 15.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 3,240 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Parus Finance Uk Ltd holds 17,460 shares with $1.77 million value, down from 20,700 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $29.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $98.54. About 1.03M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSN, TWTR, EA – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 131,746 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru Communication invested in 35 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 225 shares. Ci Investments Inc stated it has 475,555 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Bessemer reported 1,197 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 109,557 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Co has 3,306 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Davenport Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 55,426 shares in its portfolio. Synovus, Georgia-based fund reported 1,829 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia invested in 0.01% or 12,041 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 42,307 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 1,940 shares. Oakbrook Limited has invested 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Among 9 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $108.89’s average target is 10.50% above currents $98.54 stock price. Electronic Arts had 15 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $101 target in Monday, March 25 report. UBS maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Wednesday, May 8. UBS has “Buy” rating and $12000 target. Stephens maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, June 24. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $120 target. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was downgraded by M Partners. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.66 million for 39.10 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sky Inv Gp Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,702 shares. Forbes J M Llp holds 125,558 shares or 3.38% of its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc holds 0.42% or 1,524 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Com owns 75,615 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd invested in 2.37% or 100,787 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel holds 5.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 196,219 shares. Haverford Communication reported 2.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.1% or 5,445 shares. Corvex LP reported 236,502 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waverton Inv Limited stated it has 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Randolph Company Inc has invested 4.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 1.65 million shares. 745,162 were accumulated by Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp. Garrison Asset Limited Liability Company holds 1.99% or 27,410 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “One Major Difference Between Disney’s Original Series and Netflix’s – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney CEO Bob Iger On Not Buying Twitter: The ‘Nastiness Is Extraordinary’ – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.