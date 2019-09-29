Fca Increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position by $341,106; Share Value Rose; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $1.31 Million as Market Value Rose

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 9,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 44,903 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35M, up from 35,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O

Fca Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fca Corp bought 2,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,801 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 7,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fca Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 8,290 shares to 55,536 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,526 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

