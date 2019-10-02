Fca Has Lifted By $341,106 Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position; Riverview Bancorp Has 1.9 Sentiment

Fca Corp increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 33.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fca Corp acquired 2,454 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Fca Corp holds 9,801 shares with $1.37 million value, up from 7,347 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $232.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 7.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS

Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 40 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 21 sold and decreased their stock positions in Riverview Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 14.11 million shares, up from 13.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Riverview Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 26 New Position: 14.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 21.11% above currents $129.14 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of DIS in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $168 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, September 19. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf accumulated 32,061 shares. Symmetry Peak Ltd stated it has 7,500 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company LP reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natixis Advsr LP reported 485,353 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd has 79,187 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 5,508 shares. Clarkston Capital Prns accumulated 61,887 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Communications holds 1.44% or 50,609 shares. Advisory Inc has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,228 shares. United Secs Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 118,270 shares or 7.35% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment holds 27,921 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc has 0.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 112,971 shares stake. Augustine Asset Management stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth US$132 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons Walt Disney Stock Is Still a Buy – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Disney Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney Stock: Things Are About to Get Streamy – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At The Newest S&P 500 Sector After One Year – Benzinga” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. for 2.25 million shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 519,311 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 0.48% invested in the company for 100,209 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.4% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 60,747 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $75,783 activity.

The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 32,715 shares traded. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) has declined 4.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 19/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVSB); 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp; 25/05/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 09/03/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp 4Q EPS 13c; 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 12/04/2018 – Riverview Financial 1Q EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – RIVERVIEW RUBBER ESTATES BHD RVWL.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.04 RGT (4 SEN) PER ORDINARY SHARE

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $163.59 million. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 9.73 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans.

More notable recent Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Riverview Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:RVSB) 120% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Riverview Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:RVSB – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Riverview Bancorp Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:RVSB – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Patricia W. Eby Named to Riverview Board – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Riverview Bancorp to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Monday, August 19 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RVSB’s profit will be $4.32M for 9.47 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Riverview Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.