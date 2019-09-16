Fca Boosted By $341,106 Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding; Shorts at Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Lowered By 5.9%

Fca Corp increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 33.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fca Corp acquired 2,454 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Fca Corp holds 9,801 shares with $1.37M value, up from 7,347 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $244.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $135.51. About 3.49 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) had a decrease of 5.9% in short interest. CEQP's SI was 2.85 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.9% from 3.03M shares previously. With 252,600 avg volume, 11 days are for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)'s short sellers to cover CEQP's short positions. The SI to Crestwood Equity Partners LP's float is 5.81%. The stock increased 4.62% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $39.63. About 388,440 shares traded or 49.83% up from the average. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has risen 5.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 14.14% above currents $135.51 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16800 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd invested in 3.28% or 537,429 shares. Ubs Oconnor invested in 0% or 583,791 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma owns 10,969 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.54% or 273,719 shares in its portfolio. First Business invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.28M shares. 313,803 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce Ny. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability holds 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,000 shares. Bristol John W owns 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,670 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation owns 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 524,870 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.16% or 385,920 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A New York owns 63,043 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. 1,992 were accumulated by Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Lee Danner And Bass Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 151,006 shares. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated invested 2.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 3 analysts covering Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crestwood Equity Partners has $4600 highest and $4200 lowest target. $44’s average target is 11.03% above currents $39.63 stock price. Crestwood Equity Partners had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, July 30. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of CEQP in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 23.