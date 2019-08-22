FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Both FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG) and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) compete on a level playing field in the Life Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group Inc. 64 1.87 N/A 4.19 14.97 Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 149 0.70 N/A 11.18 13.95

Table 1 demonstrates FBL Financial Group Inc. and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than FBL Financial Group Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. FBL Financial Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

FBL Financial Group Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.69. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.66 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for FBL Financial Group Inc. and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FBL Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $145 average price target and a -2.75% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.9% of FBL Financial Group Inc. shares and 94.7% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated shares. 0.1% are FBL Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FBL Financial Group Inc. -1.99% -1.86% 0.06% -6.14% -20.69% -2.39% Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated -1.82% -0.78% 4.76% 8.97% 11.47% 11.19%

For the past year FBL Financial Group Inc. has -2.39% weaker performance while Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has 11.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated beats FBL Financial Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, and lapse risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks, as well as develops and markets technology solutions for the insurance industry. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.