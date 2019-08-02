FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) Reaches $59.50 52 Week Low; Wynn Resorts LTD Has 0.95 Sentiment

Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 161 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 170 reduced and sold their stakes in Wynn Resorts LTD. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 79.45 million shares, up from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Wynn Resorts LTD in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 125 Increased: 101 New Position: 60.

The stock of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) hit a new 52-week low and has $54.74 target or 8.00% below today’s $59.50 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.47B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $54.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $117.36 million less. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 5,873 shares traded. FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) has declined 20.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FFG News: 29/03/2018 – FBL Financial Group Presents 2017 Annual Report; 03/05/2018 – FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $182.2 MLN VS $181.9 MLN; 16/03/2018 FBL Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND F.B.l. ARE INVESTIGATING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – NYT, CITING; 19/04/2018 – DJ FBL Financial Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFG); 21/05/2018 – Fincantieri-Built Frigate ITS Alpino, Prototype Competitor for U.S. Navy’s FFG(X) Frigate Program, Makes Landfall in Norfolk; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q Rev $182.2M; 23/03/2018 – FBL Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q EPS 94c; 17/05/2018 – FBL Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. The company has market cap of $12.84 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the companyÂ’s Wynn Macau resorts had approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 57,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and the Rotunda show. It has a 14.62 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated Wynn Palace resort with a total of approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 10 food and beverage outlets; 105,000 square feet of retail space; 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $152.87M for 20.99 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.80% negative EPS growth.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. holds 5.39% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited for 37,474 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owns 392,354 shares or 4.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lone Pine Capital Llc has 4.15% invested in the company for 5.96 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advisors Llc has invested 3.31% in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 45,760 shares.

The stock decreased 3.01% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 1.62 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.