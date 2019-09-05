FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) and Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Comparing side by side

FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG) and Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) compete with each other in the Life Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group Inc. 63 1.84 N/A 4.19 14.97 Prudential plc 41 0.00 N/A 2.91 14.26

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Prudential plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to FBL Financial Group Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. FBL Financial Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Prudential plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prudential plc 0.00% 18.6% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

FBL Financial Group Inc.’s 0.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Prudential plc’s 41.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FBL Financial Group Inc. and Prudential plc are owned by institutional investors at 30.9% and 2% respectively. 0.1% are FBL Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Prudential plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FBL Financial Group Inc. -1.99% -1.86% 0.06% -6.14% -20.69% -2.39% Prudential plc -4.93% -6.83% -8.39% 5.36% -11.55% 17.33%

For the past year FBL Financial Group Inc. had bearish trend while Prudential plc had bullish trend.

Summary

FBL Financial Group Inc. beats Prudential plc on 7 of the 9 factors.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.