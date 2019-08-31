FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Contrasting side by side

FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL), both competing one another are Life Insurance companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group Inc. 64 1.78 N/A 4.19 14.97 American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 28 0.78 N/A 3.13 8.23

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FBL Financial Group Inc. and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than FBL Financial Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. FBL Financial Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us FBL Financial Group Inc. and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0.00% 11.2% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

FBL Financial Group Inc. has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.95 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given FBL Financial Group Inc. and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FBL Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s average target price is $31, while its potential upside is 43.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.9% of FBL Financial Group Inc. shares and 95.3% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares. 0.1% are FBL Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FBL Financial Group Inc. -1.99% -1.86% 0.06% -6.14% -20.69% -2.39% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company -2.75% -5.7% -11.03% -15.69% -28.25% -7.66%

For the past year FBL Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

Summary

FBL Financial Group Inc. beats American Equity Investment Life Holding Company on 8 of the 10 factors.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.