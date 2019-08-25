FBL Financial Group (FFG) to pay $0.48 on Sep 30, 2019; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Holding By $2.38 Million

FBL Financial Group Inc (NYSE:FFG) is expected to pay $0.48 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:FFG) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. FBL Financial Group Inc’s current price of $54.26 translates into 0.88% yield. FBL Financial Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.67% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 15,541 shares traded. FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) has declined 20.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FFG News: 17/05/2018 – FBL Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 FBL Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ FBL Financial Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFG); 15/05/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND F.B.l. ARE INVESTIGATING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – NYT, CITING; 21/05/2018 – Fincantieri-Built Frigate ITS Alpino, Prototype Competitor for U.S. Navy’s FFG(X) Frigate Program, Makes Landfall in Norfolk; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q EPS 94c; 03/05/2018 – FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $182.2 MLN VS $181.9 MLN; 29/03/2018 – FBL Financial Group Presents 2017 Annual Report; 23/03/2018 – FBL Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q Rev $182.2M

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) stake by 67.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 91,415 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 44,160 shares with $1.15 million value, down from 135,575 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com now has $7.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 7.78 million shares traded or 4.92% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 59.14% above currents $16.84 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of COG in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 8 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $23 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was upgraded by Tudor Pickering on Friday, August 2 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,001 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Savings Bank Of Hawaii owns 10,575 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1.61M shares in its portfolio. Arosa Mgmt LP reported 275,000 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 3,360 shares. Aperio Group Inc Inc Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cwm Limited reported 0.48% stake. 446,200 are held by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Federated Inc Pa has 44,568 shares. Advsr Asset Incorporated reported 17,043 shares stake. 135,968 were reported by Natixis Advsrs L P. 4,551 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors holds 100,747 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc reported 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.71 million for 13.58 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DELANEY PETER B. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 was bought by BEST RHYS J. 20,000 shares were bought by DINGES DAN O, worth $326,723.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. It has a 13 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold FBL Financial Group, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.01 million shares or 1.30% less from 7.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 26,570 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation accumulated 4,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup owns 0% invested in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) for 4,180 shares. Sg Americas Securities holds 0% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) for 2,466 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 11,647 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 56,417 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Com has 10,970 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 10,900 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.07% or 8,644 shares. 100,972 were reported by Prudential. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited has 128,341 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 584 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 20,468 shares. Invesco holds 0% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) or 22,451 shares.