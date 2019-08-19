Fayez Sarofim & Company Stake in Unitedtechnologiescorp (UTX) Raised by $3.77 Million as Stock Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Stake Held by Edge Wealth Management Llc

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 392.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 20,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 26,069 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $126.92. About 476,324 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha" on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha" published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "What United Technologies' Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance" published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 12,911 shares to 103,351 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,452 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co The (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

