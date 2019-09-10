Fayez Sarofim & Company Increases Stake in Coca (KO); U S Global Investors Has Upped Pool (POOL) Position by $383,130; Valuation Rose

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 50,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 21.70M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 21.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 10.11 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Pool Corp (POOL) by 27.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 2,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 10,769 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 8,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Pool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $6.66 during the last trading session, reaching $194.91. About 263,686 shares traded or 22.53% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcastcorpclassa (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21,786 shares to 7.64 million shares, valued at $305.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lindeplc by 8,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,478 shares, and cut its stake in Automaticdataprocessing (NASDAQ:ADP).

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 170,800 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana (NYSE:LPX) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (NYSE:IAG).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.