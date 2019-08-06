Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Lowered Asmlholdingsnv (ASML) Holding by $368,480; Stock Rose; Federated Investors Has Increased Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Holding by $1.04 Million as Stock Rose

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Asmlholdingsnv (ASML) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 474,612 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.25 million, down from 476,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Asmlholdingsnv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $7.78 during the last trading session, reaching $212.13. About 630,044 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 66.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 38,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 96,377 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 57,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 4.75 million shares traded or 40.85% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Ally Charlotte Center in uptown hits construction milestone – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ally’s Low Profitability Does Not Support Its Valuations, Buybacks Nearing End – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy for Their Massive Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Financial Is Coasting on Strong Auto Originations – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 390,329 shares to 284,496 shares, valued at $20.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 326,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,500 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 50,043 shares to 21.70M shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 76,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuserbuschinbevsa/Nvsponadr (NYSE:BUD).