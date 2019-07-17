Fayez Sarofim & Company Lowered Holding in Phillips66 (PSX) by $779,665 as Market Valuation Declined; Secor Capital Advisors LP Position In Adtran (ADTN) Was Boosted

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Phillips66 (PSX) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 8,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 729,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.40M, down from 737,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Phillips66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.98B market cap company. It closed at $101.38 lastly. It is down 26.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 264.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 30,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,862 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, up from 11,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $748.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 109,702 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has risen 11.39% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 20/04/2018 – ADTRAN Appoints John Neville as Senior Vice President of Sales; 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ADTN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 0.54% more from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Lc has 0.01% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Credit Suisse Ag has 32,436 shares. Adirondack & Mgmt stated it has 2.82% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). 696,574 are held by Wellington Mgmt Group Llp. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research holds 0% or 14,375 shares in its portfolio. 16,946 were accumulated by Paloma Management. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 94,523 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Lp holds 41,862 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 33,123 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Cornerstone Inc owns 107 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp reported 1.56 million shares. Hbk Invs Lp has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 73,703 shares. Everence Capital Management has invested 0.03% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 99,821 shares to 237,480 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,200 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ADTRAN’s Gary Bolton Selected to Join Next Leadership Alabama Class Dedicated to Investing in State’s Future – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADTRAN SmartRG Devices to Power ATC Communications Network – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ADTRAN Showcases Successful SEBA Integration with ONF – Business Wire” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CommScope’s ARRIS HomeAssure Solution Chosen by SaskTel – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Adtran (ADTN) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedtechnologiescorp (NYSE:UTX) by 29,467 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $162.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheedmartincorp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbuckscorp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.92 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 77,739 are owned by Utah Retirement. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Homrich Berg stated it has 4,349 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 59,850 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com. Petrus Trust Com Lta holds 0.06% or 3,153 shares in its portfolio. Corbyn Mngmt Md owns 4,036 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 3,954 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Gru has invested 0.65% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Buckingham Asset Llc holds 0.06% or 4,844 shares in its portfolio. Growth Mgmt LP holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 475,000 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has 304,212 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mngmt reported 28,784 shares. 4,886 are owned by Adirondack. Coastline stated it has 16,979 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Park National Corporation Oh has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).