Fayez Sarofim & Company Increases Position in Kindermorganinc. (KMI); Sawgrass Asset Management Has Lifted Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Stake

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 30,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,900 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.35 million, up from 330,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $176.12. About 656,361 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Kindermorganinc. (KMI) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 30,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 14.31M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.30 million, up from 14.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Kindermorganinc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 4.79 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci International Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI) by 5,775 shares to 3,410 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 9,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,879 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 1,035 shares were sold by Paz George, worth $154,143.

