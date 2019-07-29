Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Lifted Waltdisneycompany (DIS) Holding; Santa Barbara Asset Management Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $3.08 Million

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Waltdisneycompany (DIS) by 67.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.50 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.56M, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Waltdisneycompany for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $146.75. About 5.66M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 58,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.26M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 4.14M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Disney, Roku and Cisco – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy for July – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NETGEAR (NTGR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsi (PEP) Tops, Lindsay (LNN) Flops; CSCO Buying ACIA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 269,889 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $161.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 4,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Ca holds 0.8% or 20.12M shares. Comgest Invsts Sas holds 365,500 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,000 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Co reported 755,363 shares stake. Hills National Bank Tru owns 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,287 shares. 29,346 are held by Howard Capital Mgmt. Regions Fin has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jackson Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 126,423 shares. Fdx Advsr has 161,756 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Northstar Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 222,510 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). M Inc invested in 0.84% or 67,044 shares. Texas-based National Bank & Trust has invested 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc owns 1.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 256,631 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank owns 21,574 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.99 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of stated it has 280,238 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Liability accumulated 0.27% or 3.57M shares. Choate accumulated 17,333 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 68,975 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc Markets holds 1.24 million shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Ins has 1.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 375,000 shares. Zeke Ltd Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 37,970 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 635,828 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 1.71M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 103,192 shares. Ancora has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sabal owns 157,928 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraftheinzco.(The) by 10,715 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $67.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorganchase&Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Altriagroupinc. (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.