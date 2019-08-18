Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Raised Holding in Coca (KO) by $2.30 Million; Roffman Miller Associates Increases Position in Colgate (CL)

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 50,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 21.70M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 21.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 12.63M shares traded or 1.39% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 13,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 244,537 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.76M, up from 231,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.29 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc invested 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 400 shares. Crestwood Group Ltd Liability accumulated 233,877 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Ci Investments has 101,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Trustco National Bank Corp N Y accumulated 1.41% or 18,326 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Llc has invested 1.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dnb Asset As owns 177,184 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mgmt accumulated 106,433 shares. Coastline, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 45,102 shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 335,571 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. United Financial Advisers Limited Liability reported 688,821 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp owns 324,112 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Lc invested in 6,761 shares. Burns J W & Comm holds 4,855 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And has invested 0.41% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 126,788 shares to 23,048 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visainc. (NYSE:V) by 20,280 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $275.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdrs&P500etftrust (SPY) by 33,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,380 shares, and cut its stake in Totalsaadr (NYSE:TOT).

