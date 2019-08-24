Fayez Sarofim & Company Lowered Amgeninc (AMGN) Position by $796,257; Renaissance Investment Group Cut Its Holding in Boeing Company (BA) by $959,358

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Amgeninc (AMGN) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 4,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 24,196 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, down from 28,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Amgeninc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 2.73M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.63% or 79,609 shares. Summit Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,400 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 2,279 were reported by Parkside Finance Commercial Bank And Trust. Wedge L Lp Nc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 99,596 shares. Usca Ria Ltd reported 11,147 shares. Synovus reported 40,001 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Fin has invested 1.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Davenport Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Birinyi Assocs has invested 1.85% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mai has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 73,595 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com, Arizona-based fund reported 6,036 shares. 7,437 are owned by Assetmark. Caprock Grp Incorporated has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.22% or 63,309 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 10,226 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii owns 0.23% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 15,898 shares. Cap Invest Advisors Limited Co accumulated 25,777 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank has 42,305 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Co invested in 2.25M shares. Camelot Portfolios invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0.15% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 496,720 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Company holds 20,286 shares. Grimes & Co reported 62,483 shares stake. Wade G W Inc stated it has 82,978 shares. Regent Investment Limited Liability Corporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,800 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd has invested 0.49% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0.37% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Covington Inv Advsrs stated it has 13,209 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 12,000 shares.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 24,900 shares to 118,859 shares, valued at $51.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emersonelectricco. (NYSE:EMR) by 4,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).