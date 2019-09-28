Fayez Sarofim & Company Increased Its Novartisagsponadr (NVS) Holding; Muniyield California Insured Fund (MCA) Has 0.36 Sentiment

Muniyield California Insured Fund Inc (MCA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.59, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 8 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 22 cut down and sold their positions in Muniyield California Insured Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 5.29 million shares, down from 5.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Muniyield California Insured Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 20 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased Novartisagsponadr (NVS) stake by 1.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fayez Sarofim & Company acquired 5,190 shares as Novartisagsponadr (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Fayez Sarofim & Company holds 453,265 shares with $41.39M value, up from 448,075 last quarter. Novartisagsponadr now has $200.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 2.32 million shares traded or 20.54% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 08/05/2018 – Japan’s Takeda clinches $62 bln Shire deal as pharma M&A rolls on; 09/05/2018 – Shimon Prokupecz: CNN: Cohen promised Novartis access to the White House with respect to healthcare policy, according to; 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto(R) improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 04/05/2018 – FDA OKS NEW USES FOR TAFINLAR, MEKINIST TAKEN TOGETHER FOR ATC; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tender Offer to Expire Midnight May 14; 05/04/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES SIGNIFICANT ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S RYDAPT; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 16/05/2018 – Novartis General Counsel Out Over Cohen Contract (Video); 09/04/2018 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan Was Speaking at Conference Call

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased Statestreetcorp (NYSE:STT) stake by 1.26M shares to 1.71 million valued at $95.87 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Homedepotinc (NYSE:HD) stake by 3,898 shares and now owns 139,149 shares. Anheuserbuschinbevsa/Nvsponadr (NYSE:BUD) was reduced too.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $494.07 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 71.44 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 3.24% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. for 129,555 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 754,872 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.47% invested in the company for 901,563 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 244,675 shares.