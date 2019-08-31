Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Boosted Facebookinc. (FB) Stake by $2.90 Million; Market Value Rose; Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shares Declined While Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $37.93 Million Its Holding

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Facebookinc. (FB) by 0.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 17,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.32 million, up from 3.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Facebookinc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook has a problem in Asia beyond privacy issues; 09/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Explainer: Facebook Data; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Google, Facebook, Airtel & Jio to bid for Indian railway’s wi-fi project – Business Standard; 05/04/2018 – OpenSecrets.org: #EXCLUSIVE – #DarkMoney Funders that targeted anti-Muslim voters in 2016 using Facebook & Google revealed.…; 11/04/2018 – Satellite Application Catapult Deploys Cloudian for Limitlessly Scalable Storage; 03/04/2018 – US StratCommand: Facebook; 09/04/2018 – ‘None of us will have any privacy anymore’: Senator calls for Facebook regulation; 11/04/2018 – EU plans more powers for consumers to sue companies; 16/04/2018 – Here Are Some Ways Washington Could Rein In Facebook: QuickTake; 22/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s meeting with EU officials will be broadcast live on the European Parliament’s website on Tuesday

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80M, down from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.35 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonaldscorp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,226 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $405.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinentalexchangeinc. (NYSE:ICE) by 20,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Kraftheinzco.(The).