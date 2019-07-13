Fayez Sarofim & Company Lowered Its Jpmorganchase&Co. (JPM) Holding by $2.29 Million; Laurion Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Amgen (Call) (AMGN) Holding by $11.66 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 60.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 61,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 101,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Jpmorganchase&Co. (JPM) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 22,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.23M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427.86M, down from 4.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Jpmorganchase&Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 12/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. DISCLOSES A 5.30 PCT STAKE IN PRAIRIE MINING LTD – FILING; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD LRE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 650P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO REELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS WITH EACH RECEIVING AT LEAST 88 PERCENT OF VOTES; 05/04/2018 – MATT ZAMES WAS COO AT JPMORGAN UNTIL LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Revenue on a Managed Basis $28.52B

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Analyst Reports: Mastercard, Coca-Cola, Amgen & More – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PTN, AMAG, MESO, BMY, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “May 3rd Options Now Available For Amgen (AMGN) – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amgen & Novartis bail on Alzheimer’s candidate umibecestat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Amgen Gets FDA Nod for Kanjinti, Regeneron Presents Data – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 12.18 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.74% or 14,215 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 2,699 shares. Spinnaker has 0.19% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bristol John W Communications Ny accumulated 1,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 21,338 were reported by Brinker Capital. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 320,733 shares. Advisor Prns Lc reported 0.49% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 3.78 million shares stake. Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Alexandria Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 4,950 shares in its portfolio. Chem National Bank & Trust has 0.3% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Advisory Service Inc holds 1,648 shares. Mairs And Power Incorporated holds 0.02% or 9,080 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,669 shares. Northstar stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:DVN) by 115,000 shares to 209,300 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (Put) (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.30 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “J. Crew taps banks for IPO of apparel business Madewell: sources – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterpriseproductspartnerslp(Mlp) (NYSE:EPD) by 262,405 shares to 20.00 million shares, valued at $582.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck&Coinc (NYSE:MRK) by 20,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kindermorganinc. (NYSE:KMI).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00M on Tuesday, April 16. The insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M was sold by Beer Lori A. $1.96 million worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304.