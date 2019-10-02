Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Upped Facebookinc. (FB) Holding By $6.32 Million; Great Point Partners Increased Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Holding By $15.17 Billion

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased Facebookinc. (FB) stake by 1.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fayez Sarofim & Company acquired 32,734 shares as Facebookinc. (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Fayez Sarofim & Company holds 3.19M shares with $615.71 million value, up from 3.16 million last quarter. Facebookinc. now has $499.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $174.99. About 11.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says decisions on political ads are not to do with money; 20/03/2018 – Germany tells Facebook: time to take responsibility – newspaper; 27/03/2018 – Regina Leader: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 02/05/2018 – Full story: Cambridge Analytica is shutting down in the wake of the massive Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Dating Feature to Be Built With Privacy in Mind — Zuckerberg; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 05/04/2018 – Facebook was in talks with top hospitals and other medical groups as recently as last month about a proposal to share data about the social networks of their most vulnerable patients; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM: FB HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR RISK OVERSIGHT BOARD COMITTEE; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is cutting third-party data providers out of ad targeting to clean up its act Facebook says it’s going to stop using data from third-party data providers like Experian and Acxiom

Great Point Partners Llc increased Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) stake by 34.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Great Point Partners Llc acquired 369,187 shares as Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)’s stock rose 9.20%. The Great Point Partners Llc holds 1.45 million shares with $59.54 billion value, up from 1.08M last quarter. Acceleron Pharma Inc now has $2.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.77. About 174,220 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Funds Ltd Llc owns 6.69% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 220,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 98,037 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 1.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cwm Limited Com has 26,437 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 37,493 shares. Sandler Cap Mngmt holds 0.75% or 58,478 shares. Mairs Inc has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bowling Limited Liability reported 19,905 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of The West invested in 2.59% or 114,299 shares. 6,152 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc. Bristol John W And Ny holds 444,106 shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corporation holds 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 10,467 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 1.21% or 1.40 million shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 2,370 shares. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 26.94% above currents $174.99 stock price. Facebook had 17 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. Guggenheim upgraded the shares of FB in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse.

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased Abbvieinc. (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 53,203 shares to 3.35M valued at $243.66M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Phillips66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 9,673 shares and now owns 719,510 shares. Occidentalpetroleumcorp (NYSE:OXY) was reduced too.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by THIEL PETER.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $190,250 activity. Zakrzewski Joseph S bought $190,250 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acceleron Pharma has $5800 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 34.77% above currents $38.77 stock price. Acceleron Pharma had 8 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of XLRN in report on Friday, May 3 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of XLRN in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 29. The stock of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6.