Fayez Sarofim & Company Lowered Its Phillips66 (PSX) Position by $779,665; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Nv5 Global (NVEE) by $535,425

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 9,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 59,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 50,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 149,096 shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Phillips66 (PSX) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 8,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 729,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.40 million, down from 737,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Phillips66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97.33. About 2.25 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kindermorganinc. (NYSE:KMI) by 30,999 shares to 14.31M shares, valued at $286.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 24,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedtechnologiescorp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 10.44 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 37,289 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I3 Verticals Inc by 61,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,800 shares, and cut its stake in Pluralsight Inc.

