Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Lifted Position in Airproducts&Chemicals (APD) by $7.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Graham Capital Management LP Boosted Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Position by $404,000

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.245. About 13.53 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Airproducts&Chemicals (APD) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 37,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 643,159 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.82M, up from 605,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Airproducts&Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $222.37. About 529,616 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdings has invested 0.07% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Stifel Finance holds 0.01% or 269,041 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co owns 408,402 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Mackenzie has 7.38M shares. Cyrus Cap Prtn LP has invested 0.37% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc holds 21,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 36,017 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Com has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Verition Fund Limited Liability invested in 0.23% or 677,707 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 115,700 shares. Hsbc Public Lc stated it has 355,178 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 15,800 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Company owns 0.28% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 34,260 shares.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Noble Stock Soared More Than 20% in July – Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The U.S. Rig Count Is Falling — Here’s Why Oil Production Keeps Rising Anyway – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.