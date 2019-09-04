Fayez Sarofim & Company Decreased Its Holding in Constellationbrandsinc. (STZ) as Share Price Declined; First Financial (THFF) Valuation Rose While First Financial Has Lowered Its Stake by $532,980

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Constellationbrandsinc. (STZ) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 323,792 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.77 million, down from 325,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Constellationbrandsinc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 899,732 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 30,760 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $501.92M for 19.88 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Canopy Growth, worldâ€™s largest pot company, lost $1 billion in three months – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoftcorp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44,439 shares to 6.28M shares, valued at $740.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercardinc. (NYSE:MA) by 149,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitivesurgicalinc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp, Inc. Sign Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp Announce Completion of Merger Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Corporation reports 2018 results Nasdaq:THFF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.18M for 10.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.78% negative EPS growth.