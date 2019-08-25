Fayez Sarofim & Company Lifted Its Exxonmobilcorp (XOM) Position by $8.68 Million as Share Price Declined; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Fulton Bank Has Decreased Holding by $349,377 as Shares Rose

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Exxonmobilcorp (XOM) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 108,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 10.19 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822.95M, up from 10.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Exxonmobilcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 38.61% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 2,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 24,368 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, down from 27,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.73M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 9,918 shares to 84,198 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Undiscovered Managers Fds (UBVLX) by 59,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Com reported 3,701 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Lakeview Partners Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 3,048 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Hawaii has 0.15% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 2,291 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 26 shares. Madison Investment Hldg reported 0.75% stake. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd reported 845,038 shares. Stifel Fin accumulated 1.06 million shares. De Burlo Gru Inc reported 105,525 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 98,642 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Morgan Stanley owns 0.2% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 5.55 million shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bonness Enterprises holds 1.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 21,029 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability invested in 5,783 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Affinity Investment Advsr Llc has invested 2.34% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sadoff Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 4,970 shares. 3,881 are held by Horan Advsrs Ltd Company. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 41,471 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Pittenger Anderson reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8.66M shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 0.74% or 1.62M shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brandywine Trust owns 148,048 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Llc accumulated 0.1% or 133,716 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 191,595 shares. Barry Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 37,653 shares. First Financial In stated it has 1.91% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelezinternational (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25,793 shares to 6.44 million shares, valued at $321.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgeninc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,196 shares, and cut its stake in Chubbltd..