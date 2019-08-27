Fayez Sarofim & Company Cut By $1.26 Million Its Mondelezinternational (MDLZ) Position; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Lifted Its Regis (RGS) Position

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Regis Corp (RGS) stake by 10.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc acquired 255,000 shares as Regis Corp (RGS)’s stock rose 3.39%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 2.78M shares with $54.59 million value, up from 2.52 million last quarter. Regis Corp now has $582.03M valuation. The stock decreased 7.04% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 441,887 shares traded or 88.08% up from the average. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased Mondelezinternational (MDLZ) stake by 0.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 25,793 shares as Mondelezinternational (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Fayez Sarofim & Company holds 6.44M shares with $321.26M value, down from 6.46 million last quarter. Mondelezinternational now has $78.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 1.48M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Mngmt Co reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cap Innovations Lc invested in 0.93% or 7,119 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 0.74% stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,350 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Country Fincl Bank invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System has 2.85 million shares. 272,847 are held by Arvest Financial Bank Trust Division. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 26,089 shares. 3,826 are owned by Cap Limited Company. Kanawha Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 27,800 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Management Ltd reported 0.35% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Aldebaran Fincl holds 0.17% or 4,707 shares. United Kingdom-based Sloane Robinson Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.17% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability has 0.3% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Compton Mngmt Incorporated Ri accumulated 14,993 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 8.50% above currents $54.38 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $51 target. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, July 31.

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased Generalmillsinc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 132,036 shares to 152,570 valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Accentureplcireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 2,946 shares and now owns 7,220 shares. Emersonelectricco. (NYSE:EMR) was raised too.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 312,766 shares to 371,032 valued at $27.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 241,012 shares and now owns 271,729 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold RGS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 6.64% less from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth has 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 1,815 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.01% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 110,203 shares in its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited has 1.3% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 68,830 shares stake. Advisory holds 77,914 shares. 804 are held by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% or 12,721 shares. Legal General Plc holds 0% or 86,034 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 797,382 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Financial Group has 242,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS).