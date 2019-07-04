Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Boosted Its Biogeninc. (BIIB) Holding; Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shar (CPAC) Sellers Increased By 18.03% Their Shorts

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased Biogeninc. (BIIB) stake by 68.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fayez Sarofim & Company acquired 6,668 shares as Biogeninc. (BIIB)’s stock declined 28.29%. The Fayez Sarofim & Company holds 16,401 shares with $3.88M value, up from 9,733 last quarter. Biogeninc. now has $46.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 670,392 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shar (NYSE:CPAC) had an increase of 18.03% in short interest. CPAC’s SI was 14,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.03% from 12,200 shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 8 days are for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shar (NYSE:CPAC)’s short sellers to cover CPAC’s short positions. The SI to Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shar’s float is 0.03%. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 5,352 shares traded or 125.16% up from the average. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) has declined 27.24% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CPAC News: 21/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GRUPO CEMENTOS DE CHIHUAHUA S.A.B. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – CEMENTOS MOLINS SA CMTM.SCT – TO PROPOSE COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND OF 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 28/03/2018 – Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Resolutions Adopted at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Cementos Molins Debt Risk Rises 4 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q NET INCOME COP54.8B; 28/03/2018 Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Resolutions Adopted at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua To ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q REV. COP1.91T; 11/05/2018 – CEMENTOS ARGOS 1Q EBITDA COP371B

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company has market cap of $783.44 million. It operates in three divisions: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It currently has negative earnings. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; and concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses.

More notable recent Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) CEO Humberto Nadal on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cementos Pacasmayo Announces Early Tender Results of its Cash Tender Offer for up to US$150000000 Aggregate Principal Amount of its Outstanding 4.50% Senior Notes due 2023 – PRNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cemex Still Undervalued – And Somewhat Underwhelming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Biogen Inc. (BIIB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “BIIB Stock Gets Boost on Promising Drug Data – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 39 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 28 report. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim.

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 44,431 shares to 2.55M valued at $169.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gileadsciencesinc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 5,960 shares and now owns 119,012 shares. Americanexpressco (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.