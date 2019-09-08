Fayez Sarofim & Company Position in Americanexpressco (AXP) Decreased by $2.71 Million; Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Upped Adobe (ADBE) Position by $2.67 Million

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Americanexpressco (AXP) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 24,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.15M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Americanexpressco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.48M shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11392.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 10,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 10,113 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 88 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsicoinc (NYSE:PEP) by 52,771 shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $323.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheedmartincorp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercardinc. (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.72B for 14.45 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (Usd) (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 21,800 shares to 963,030 shares, valued at $20.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo And Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,880 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.