Fayez Sarofim & Company Increases Holding in Generalmillsinc (GIS); Capital Advisors Maintains Holding in Pepsico (PEP)

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Generalmillsinc (GIS) by 643.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 132,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 20,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Generalmillsinc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.38 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 753.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.69 million, up from 183,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America Corp De reported 9.16M shares stake. Perkins Coie reported 703 shares. Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.08% or 118,445 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 34,887 shares. Rockland Communications has 123,293 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 9,174 shares. National Bank has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fil Limited holds 0% or 3 shares. Stellar Management Lc holds 0.45% or 13,400 shares. 98,636 are owned by Sterling Management Ltd Liability Co. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 0.54% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp reported 0.51% stake.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorganchase&Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22,675 shares to 4.23 million shares, valued at $427.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asmlholdingsnv (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,612 shares, and cut its stake in Philipmorrisint’linc. (NYSE:PM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gw Henssler Assoc Limited stated it has 144,544 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. St Germain D J reported 106,897 shares. Altrinsic Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 2.02% or 356,523 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 3.87 million shares. First Citizens Bancorporation & stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca holds 3.01% or 136,191 shares. 28,825 are owned by Estabrook Cap Management. Jacobs And Company Ca owns 85,605 shares. Moreover, American National Bank & Trust has 0.16% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,189 shares. Sol Cap Management holds 5,091 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Com has invested 2.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Drexel Morgan & holds 0.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,450 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Corp invested in 27,000 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt has 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,524 shares.

