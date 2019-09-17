Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Boosted Position in Lyondellbasellindustriesnv (LYB) by $337,120 as Market Value Declined; Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Holder Herald Investment Management LTD Has Upped Stake

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Lyondellbasellindustriesnv (LYB) by 104.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 3,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 7,655 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $659,000, up from 3,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Lyondellbasellindustriesnv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 4.58 million shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 143,554 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. 7,246 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares with value of $498,873 were bought by Patel Bhavesh V..

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Stock Is Cheap for Too Many Reasons – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Salley owns 84,242 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Groesbeck Investment Nj owns 1.33% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 19,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 2,500 shares. Cypress Capital Grp holds 5,882 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com accumulated 0.13% or 4,444 shares. Quantbot Tech LP owns 14,118 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 12,036 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 542,661 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 17,010 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl invested 0.41% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lmr Llp owns 0.53% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 169,459 shares. 65,830 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $19.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philipmorrisint’linc. (NYSE:PM) by 399,210 shares to 13.86M shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 129,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Chubbltd..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc invested in 31,229 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Corp has 1.66% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 8,035 shares. D E Shaw And Com reported 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Moreover, Roanoke Asset Corp Ny has 0.87% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 43,408 shares. 2,700 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Geode Capital Management Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 521,435 shares. Amer Century Inc reported 119,502 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested in 1,329 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 90,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 187,895 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Co reported 1.98 million shares. Psagot House stated it has 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). New York-based Shannon River Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.99% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (PAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for September 10th – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Crude Oil (CL:NMX) Latest Futures Prices, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Water Utilities – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook, Exxon Mobil, Mallinckrodt, gold stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 4,000 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,382 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO).