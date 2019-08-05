Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Lifted Its Position in Amazon.Cominc (AMZN) as Market Value Declined; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Upped by $640,000 Its Position

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Amazon.Cominc (AMZN) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 15,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 88,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.21M, up from 73,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Amazon.Cominc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Nasdaq closes in correction Amazon leads tech lower; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 25/05/2018 – Alexa, No! An Echo Recorded a Private Conversation and Shared It by Mistake, Amazon Confirms; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.17 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelezinternational (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25,793 shares to 6.44M shares, valued at $321.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americanexpressco (NYSE:AXP) by 24,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Totalsaadr (NYSE:TOT).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 205,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $27.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).