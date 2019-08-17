Fayez Sarofim & Company Decreased Position in Unionpacificcorp (UNP) by $5.40 Million as Valuation Rose; As Harley Davidson (HOG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Stifel Financial Lowered Holding

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 24,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 43,334 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 68,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 1.31 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Honored for Research Contributions at 2018 MDA Clinical Conference; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.24, EST. $1.11; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Warns of Tariffs Impact — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO COMMENTS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – NOW EXPECTS HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – WIDER IMAGE-Trade tensions with U.S. testing resolve of Chinese consumers; 07/03/2018 – Amy lnlow, CMO of AlbertTM, Named One of Cynopsis’ 2018 Top Women in Digital

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Unionpacificcorp (UNP) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 32,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.37 million, down from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Unionpacificcorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $109.71 million for 11.52 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 75,640 shares to 264,933 shares, valued at $16.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EWX) by 7,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Incorporated owns 15,908 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 425,500 shares. 11,263 were reported by Stephens Inc Ar. Ls Investment Ltd Com has 21,168 shares. Natixis accumulated 0.04% or 189,957 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 10,640 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 34,371 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Com holds 0% or 6,737 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc invested in 343 shares or 0% of the stock. First Interstate Bankshares has 100 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Salem Inv Counselors reported 1,415 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 8,210 shares.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshirehathawayclb (BRKB) by 13,820 shares to 79,122 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgatepalmoliveco (NYSE:CL) by 10,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Generalmillsinc (NYSE:GIS).

