Fayez Sarofim & Company Cut Its Visainc. (V) Holding by $3.16 Million; As Exelon Com (EXC) Market Value Declined, Argi Investment Services Has Trimmed Stake by $1.40 Million

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Visainc. (V) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 20,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.24 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Visainc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 28,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 19,952 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, down from 47,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Llc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 18,447 shares. Motco has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Hexavest reported 1.25% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Natl Pension Service, Korea-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 51,200 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 842,002 shares. Homrich And Berg invested in 0.01% or 4,069 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 49,162 shares. Rothschild Corp Il reported 35,730 shares. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 82,354 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 20,237 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,757 shares to 24,322 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Div Rtn Int Eq Etf by 204,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500 Etf.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilevernv (NYSE:UN) by 97,548 shares to 136,122 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumbergerltd (NYSE:SLB) by 110,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Hesscorporation (NYSE:HES).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.