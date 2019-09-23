Fayez Sarofim & Company Upped Its Position in Sherwin (SHW) by $16.45 Million; As Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder First National Trust Co Has Cut Stake

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 35,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 154,783 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.94 million, up from 118,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 566,385 shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 10,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 57,546 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, down from 67,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 10.46 million shares traded or 350.06% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 26.01 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 38,628 shares to 61,698 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 10,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $19.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsicoinc (NYSE:PEP) by 52,812 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $339.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philipmorrisint’linc. (NYSE:PM) by 399,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Phillips66 (NYSE:PSX).

