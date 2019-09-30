Fayez Sarofim & Company Holding In Lyondellbasellindustriesnv (LYB) Was Lifted; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Cut Its Position by $1.32 Million

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Lyondellbasellindustriesnv (LYB) by 104.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 3,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 7,655 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $659,000, up from 3,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Lyondellbasellindustriesnv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $89.66. About 714,946 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 6,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 54,569 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80 million, down from 61,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $223.65. About 12.23 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 272,088 are held by Bowen Hanes. 27,281 were reported by Horan Cap Advisors Limited Liability. Cohen Klingenstein Limited has 126,106 shares. Fred Alger Management owns 2.94 million shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Utd Bank & Trust Trust stated it has 14,188 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md has invested 7.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kames Cap Public Ltd Co holds 1.46% or 272,628 shares. Town Country Bank & Trust Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company holds 2.14% or 23,364 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd has invested 1.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Haverford Incorporated owns 5.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 73,403 shares. Ithaka Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Limited holds 0.98% or 90,012 shares in its portfolio. Baltimore reported 66,550 shares. Security Natl Tru has invested 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 14,547 shares to 108,322 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Investment Lc owns 69,082 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.19% or 1.43 million shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 14,118 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insur Commerce has invested 0.2% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 190,114 shares stake. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 2,719 shares. Old National Bancorp In has 0.17% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 37,687 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 3,720 shares. Bartlett holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monetary Group stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 50,700 are held by Art Advsr Ltd. Aristeia Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.63M shares or 10.49% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Zacks Mngmt has invested 0.6% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Manikay Prtnrs Limited Liability has 1.97% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0.79% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $19.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubbltd. by 107,060 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $364.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nikeincclassb (NYSE:NKE) by 29,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Waltdisneycompany (NYSE:DIS).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. Shares for $57.04M were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC on Thursday, August 29.