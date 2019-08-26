Fayez Sarofim & Company Trimmed Esteelaudercompaniesclassa (EL) Stake by $1.80 Million; Ar Asset Management Upped Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $813,750 as Stock Price Declined

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 84.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 10,150 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $202.07. About 948,236 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Esteelaudercompaniesclassa (EL) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 10,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.48M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Esteelaudercompaniesclassa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $199.79. About 1.21M shares traded. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterpriseproductspartnerslp(Mlp) (NYSE:EPD) by 262,405 shares to 20.00 million shares, valued at $582.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&Tinc. (NYSE:T) by 19,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstonegrouplp (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 135,298 shares. B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt reported 9,983 shares stake. Fdx has invested 0.03% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management stated it has 7,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 1.84% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 26,274 shares. Fosun Int reported 5,010 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation invested in 0.04% or 9,054 shares. Macquarie reported 7,800 shares. Everett Harris And Ca owns 1,240 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na holds 3,667 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.24% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Atria Invests Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 8,692 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Martin Currie Ltd holds 0.36% or 31,209 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Invest Management has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 0.43% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Landscape Cap Llc invested in 0.08% or 4,798 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.08% stake. British Columbia Invest Mngmt reported 31,230 shares stake. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 915 shares. Crystal Rock Mgmt owns 10,675 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 1,740 were accumulated by Haverford Trust Company. B T Capital Dba Alpha Capital reported 0.49% stake. Malaga Cove Cap Lc owns 3,932 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Banque Pictet & Cie owns 12,100 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The invested in 940,130 shares or 0.18% of the stock.