Fayerweather Charles Upped Its Position in Disney (DIS) by $391,380 as Stock Price Rose; As Synovus Finl Com New (SNV) Stock Rose, M&R Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $1.59 Million

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp Com New (SNV) by 619.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 44,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 51,455 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 7,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 1.05M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV)

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,178 shares to 49,559 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 3,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,918 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Invest Prtn Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Callahan Advsr Lc reported 106,726 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc accumulated 100,814 shares. Finance Advisory has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,001 shares. Moreover, Marble Harbor Counsel has 0.86% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,471 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C stated it has 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Murphy Capital Management holds 1.39% or 82,124 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 328,889 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Markel holds 3.36% or 1.81 million shares. Stephens Ar has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 111,899 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Advisor Group Inc reported 155,730 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 248,158 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 3,466 shares. Peavine Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 2,605 shares in its portfolio.

