Fayerweather Charles Upped Disney (DIS) Position By $391,380; Famous Daves Of America Has 1.14 Sentiment

Famous Daves Of America Inc (DAVE) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.39, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 8 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 7 cut down and sold equity positions in Famous Daves Of America Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.81 million shares, up from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Famous Daves Of America Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Fayerweather Charles increased Disney (DIS) stake by 94.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fayerweather Charles acquired 3,558 shares as Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Fayerweather Charles holds 7,318 shares with $811,000 value, up from 3,760 last quarter. Disney now has $244.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.68% above currents $137.26 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight”. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $168 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $129 target in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur has 20,000 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie owns 719,334 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 2,618 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.29% stake. Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Destination Wealth invested in 1.59% or 254,377 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited invested in 0.05% or 18,829 shares. Roffman Miller Pa holds 2.77% or 219,184 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 174,486 shares. Frontier Inv Co holds 5,440 shares. Corvex Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 423,100 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited invested in 0.16% or 33,459 shares. 28,160 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lau Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,084 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 5.08% of its portfolio in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. for 1.44 million shares. Wexford Capital Lp owns 1.69 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.52% invested in the company for 139,916 shares. The Texas-based Lafitte Capital Management Lp has invested 0.13% in the stock. Amg National Trust Bank, a Colorado-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 7,726 shares traded. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (DAVE) has declined 29.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DAVE News: 08/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release; 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s 4Q Rev $12.5M; 14/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s 1Q EPS 13c; 05/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 8.0%, WITH TRAFFIC UP 9.2%; 05/03/2018 Famous Dave’s 4Q Loss/Shr 53c; 14/05/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9 PCT; 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 05/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY FRANCHISE-OPERATED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.1%; 14/05/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.13 FROM CONT OPS; 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s CFO Dexter Newman Departing

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. The company has market cap of $40.81 million. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. It has a 11.67 P/E ratio. The firm operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.