Fayerweather Charles Raised Its Holding in Disney (DIS) by $391,380 as Market Value Rose; As Capital Southwest (CSWC) Stock Declined, Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Cut Position

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $144.17. About 2.36 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 91,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.46M market cap company. It closed at $21 lastly. It is down 18.27% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.25 million for 12.80 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Savings Bank And Trust has 250 shares. Grace White Inc New York holds 121,615 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Ariel Invests invested in 0.18% or 682,556 shares. Moreover, Advisory has 0.02% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 46,870 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 111,482 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Lc reported 11,586 shares. Punch And Assoc Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.50M shares. Zuckerman Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7.02% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 11,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). First Manhattan reported 634,902 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 28,760 shares to 414,720 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 14,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Capital Prns Inc owns 7,016 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ionic Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,864 shares. Schafer Cullen Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 50,835 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 34,800 shares. Cornerstone Cap reported 200,717 shares stake. First Merchants Corporation owns 31,613 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,788 are held by Augustine Asset Mgmt. 6,950 are owned by Rice Hall James & Ltd Llc. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 121,711 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated owns 2.51 million shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 19,650 shares. Jag Ltd Co reported 47,123 shares stake. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zweig reported 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

