Fayerweather Charles Raised Holding in Disney (DIS) by $391,380 as Share Value Rose; As Endologix (ELGX) Share Price Rose, Holder Nea Management Company Has Lowered Holding by $13.45 Million

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 9.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 129,141 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was bought by Zenty III Thomas F. The insider Onopchenko John bought $199,999. Another trade for 15,128 shares valued at $99,996 was bought by Mahboob Vaseem.

