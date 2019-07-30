Fayerweather Charles Position In Disney (DIS) Was Has Increased; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Columbus Circle Investors Has Boosted Position by $23.26 Million

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 223,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 459,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.79 million, up from 235,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.61B market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 12.81M shares traded or 85.80% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.63. About 3.90 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 107,839 shares to 909,273 shares, valued at $61.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 229,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,003 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $256.06 million activity. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. 30,000 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $2.93M. Shares for $3.90 million were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. $1.81 million worth of stock was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. 9,079 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A. $294,750 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd owns 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 450 shares. 354,738 were accumulated by Scotia. Shapiro Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2,379 shares. Lipe & Dalton has invested 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 17,707 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine And Associate Inc reported 4,164 shares. Mason Street Lc reported 356,883 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd invested in 121,311 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.16% or 439,981 shares. 10.17 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Inc. Verity Asset Management Incorporated invested in 4,661 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 263,136 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp stated it has 1.78 million shares. 763 are owned by Sage Finance Group Incorporated. Mairs And Inc reported 264,208 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.