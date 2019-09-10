Fayerweather Charles Maintains Position in Disney (DIS); Raymond James Trust Has Cut Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) by $455,338 as Valuation Rose

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 5,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 254,799 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.19 million, down from 260,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Merck & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $80.93. About 11.04M shares traded or 13.77% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB WITH SFJ PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.71. About 5.03M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.19 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,622 shares to 119,442 shares, valued at $22.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (GOVT) by 25,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

