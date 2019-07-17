Fayerweather Charles Lifted Its Disney (DIS) Holding by $391,380; Market Valuation Rose; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Value Rose, Claar Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 87,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $209.31. About 1.09 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. $526,760 worth of stock was sold by Lara Gustavo on Friday, February 1. 7,243 shares valued at $1.19M were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Counselors Inc owns 43,673 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,635 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora stated it has 350 shares. Montana-based First Interstate Bancorp has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Profund Advisors Lc holds 30,597 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Co reported 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 547,664 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.4% or 1.04M shares. Lakeview Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 2,517 shares. Consolidated Investment Ltd Llc invested in 14,700 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Linscomb & Williams invested in 9,959 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 344 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.3% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 32,883 shares. Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 12,909 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

