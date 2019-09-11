Fayerweather Charles Increases Position in Disney (DIS); As Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Market Value Declined, Sound Shore Management Upped by $9.39 Million Its Holding

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 106,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.84 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $107.86. About 972,033 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 10.69M shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.